The Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

In games Cleveland State shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Vikings are the 189th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 177th.

The Vikings score just 1.2 more points per game (75) than the Broncos allow (73.8).

Cleveland State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Cleveland State is posting 80.3 points per game this year at home, which is 10.6 more points than it is averaging away from home (69.7).

Defensively the Vikings have been better in home games this year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 77.3 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Cleveland State has fared worse in home games this season, sinking 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game and a 37.5% percentage on the road.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule