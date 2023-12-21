How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
- In games Cleveland State shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings are the 189th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 177th.
- The Vikings score just 1.2 more points per game (75) than the Broncos allow (73.8).
- Cleveland State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Cleveland State is posting 80.3 points per game this year at home, which is 10.6 more points than it is averaging away from home (69.7).
- Defensively the Vikings have been better in home games this year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 77.3 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Cleveland State has fared worse in home games this season, sinking 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game and a 37.5% percentage on the road.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
