The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Jiricek score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.