Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you reside in Hamilton County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cincinnati Country Day School at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.