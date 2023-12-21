The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 124-116 win versus the Jazz, Okoro tallied five points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now let's break down Okoro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.2 6.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists -- 1.9 2.2 PRA -- 12.7 12.2 PR -- 10.8 10 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Okoro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Okoro has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Cavaliers average the eighth-most possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.9 points per game.

Allowing 43.9 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaac Okoro vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 29 7 0 1 1 0 0 1/16/2023 29 11 4 1 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.