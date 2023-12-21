Can we expect Ivan Provorov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Provorov stats and insights

  • Provorov has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Capitals this season in two games (five shots).
  • Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.