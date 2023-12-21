Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Nationwide Arena. If you're considering a wager on Provorov against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Ivan Provorov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 33 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Provorov has a point in 16 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Provorov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Provorov hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Provorov has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 6 19 Points 3 2 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

