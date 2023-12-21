Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
Should you bet on Jake Bean to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bean stats and insights
- Bean has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Bean has no points on the power play.
- Bean averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
