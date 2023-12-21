For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:20 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.