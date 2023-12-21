The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

This season, Kent State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 213th.

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 84.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71 the Ducks give up to opponents.

Kent State is 7-2 when it scores more than 71 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Kent State averaged 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).

The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.

Kent State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.1%).

