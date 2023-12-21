How to Watch Kent State vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- This season, Kent State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 213th.
- The Golden Flashes put up an average of 84.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71 the Ducks give up to opponents.
- Kent State is 7-2 when it scores more than 71 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Kent State averaged 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).
- The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
- Kent State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.1%).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 103-61
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
