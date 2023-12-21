The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • This season, Kent State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 213th.
  • The Golden Flashes put up an average of 84.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71 the Ducks give up to opponents.
  • Kent State is 7-2 when it scores more than 71 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Kent State averaged 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).
  • The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
  • Kent State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Shawnee State W 103-61 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State W 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

