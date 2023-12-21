The Oregon Ducks (5-2) will face the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State vs. Oregon Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 52nd 82.1 Points Scored 84.4 28th 262nd 74.7 Points Allowed 72.0 205th 123rd 34.7 Rebounds 33.7 164th 141st 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 106th 8.3 3pt Made 8.2 121st 98th 14.9 Assists 14.0 142nd 16th 8.9 Turnovers 12.9 257th

