How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) battle the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.
- The Wildcats score 90.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 73.6 the Cardinals allow.
- When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 50th.
- The Cardinals put up only one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.5).
- Louisville has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 90.2 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged in road games (71.4).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.9.
- Kentucky drained 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville put up 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).
- At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
