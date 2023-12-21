The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kirill Marchenko among them, face the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchenko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:34 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchenko has a point in 16 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Marchenko has an assist in seven of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 6 21 Points 1 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

