Girona FC and Real Betis square off in one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga slate today.

Live coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Betis vs Girona FC

Girona FC is on the road to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Girona FC (+150)

Girona FC (+150) Underdog: Real Betis (+160)

Real Betis (+160) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Cadiz CF vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to face Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)

Real Sociedad (-145) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+425)

Cadiz CF (+425) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid is on the road to match up with Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Madrid (-165)

Real Madrid (-165) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+425)

Deportivo Alaves (+425) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RCD Mallorca vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna journeys to play RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+125)

RCD Mallorca (+125) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+260)

CA Osasuna (+260) Draw: (+185)

(+185) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.