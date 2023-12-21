Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Marion County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion Harding at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Bellville, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
