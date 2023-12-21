Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
Should you bet on Mathieu Olivier to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Olivier stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Olivier has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|10:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.