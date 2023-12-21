Miami (OH) vs. Oakland December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.