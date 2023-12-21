The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

