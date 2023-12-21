The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks put up 19.5 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (71.9).
  • Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 4.1 more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
  • Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
  • When Miami (OH) gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 1-4.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks concede to opponents (43.3%).
  • The RedHawks shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%
  • Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/9/2023 Dayton L 73-60 Millett Hall
12/16/2023 @ Michigan L 75-49 Crisler Center
12/21/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/30/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Toledo - Millett Hall

