The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks put up 19.5 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (71.9).

Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.

The 76.6 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 4.1 more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).

Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

When Miami (OH) gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 1-4.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks concede to opponents (43.3%).

The RedHawks shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%

13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG% Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Schedule