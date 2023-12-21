How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks put up 19.5 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (71.9).
- Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.
- The 76.6 points per game the Golden Grizzlies put up are only 4.1 more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
- Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
- When Miami (OH) gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 1-4.
- The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks concede to opponents (43.3%).
- The RedHawks shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 85-55
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/9/2023
|Dayton
|L 73-60
|Millett Hall
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/30/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Millett Hall
