When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nick Blankenburg light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Blankenburg stats and insights

Blankenburg is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Blankenburg has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

