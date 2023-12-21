Thursday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (7-4) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-58 victory, as our model heavily favors Butler.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 65-62 win against Indiana State in their last game on Sunday.

Ohio vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 73, Ohio 58

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Dayton Flyers on November 16.

Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 207) on November 16

65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 284) on December 17

75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 312) on November 26

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Madi Mace: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Aylasia Fantrov: 6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Bailey Tabeling: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 56 3PT% (14-for-25)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 63.8 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a -86 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

