The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Privateers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Ohio State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 104th.

The Buckeyes put up 79.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers give up.

Ohio State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63.0) than in away games (76.3).

In terms of total threes made, Ohio State fared better at home last year, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule