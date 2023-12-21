How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Privateers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Ohio State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 104th.
- The Buckeyes put up 79.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers give up.
- Ohio State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63.0) than in away games (76.3).
- In terms of total threes made, Ohio State fared better at home last year, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% clip when playing on the road.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
