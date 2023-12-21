In the upcoming matchup versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Sean Kuraly to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:46 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

