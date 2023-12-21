Thursday's contest that pits the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-5) against the Wright State Raiders (6-5) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wyoming, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Raiders enter this matchup following a 77-72 loss to West Virginia on Monday.

Wright State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Wright State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 72, Wright State 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd in an 89-78 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 144) on November 27

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 284) on November 18

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 297) on December 9

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 312) on November 30

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 18.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

18.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70) Layne Ferrell: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kacee Baumhower: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Cara VanKempen: 6.2 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (280th in college basketball).

At home, the Raiders score 77.8 points per game. On the road, they average 64.4.

Wright State is conceding fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.4).

