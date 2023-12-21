The Navy Midshipmen (3-6) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Midshipmen allow to opponents.
  • Youngstown State has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 104th.
  • The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).
  • When Youngstown State scores more than 61.8 points, it is 9-3.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • Youngstown State is scoring 95.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
  • At home, the Penguins are surrendering 9.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than in road games (73).
  • Youngstown State is averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.2 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Michigan W 72-68 University Arena
12/14/2023 Bethany (WV) W 107-70 Beeghly Center
12/18/2023 Westminster (PA) W 117-45 Beeghly Center
12/21/2023 Navy - Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 Oakland - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

