The Navy Midshipmen (3-6) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Midshipmen allow to opponents.

Youngstown State has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Penguins are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 104th.

The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).

When Youngstown State scores more than 61.8 points, it is 9-3.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State is scoring 95.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.

At home, the Penguins are surrendering 9.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than in road games (73).

Youngstown State is averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.2 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule