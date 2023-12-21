How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (3-6) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Midshipmen allow to opponents.
- Youngstown State has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 104th.
- The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).
- When Youngstown State scores more than 61.8 points, it is 9-3.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State is scoring 95.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
- At home, the Penguins are surrendering 9.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than in road games (73).
- Youngstown State is averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.2 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 72-68
|University Arena
|12/14/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 107-70
|Beeghly Center
|12/18/2023
|Westminster (PA)
|W 117-45
|Beeghly Center
|12/21/2023
|Navy
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
