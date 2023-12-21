The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) will host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Navy Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-9.5) 139.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Navy Betting Trends

Youngstown State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Penguins' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Navy is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Midshipmen's eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

