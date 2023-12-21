How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Youngstown State vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins' 64.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 56.5 the Penguins allow.
- Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 56.5 points.
- Youngstown State is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Penguins put up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.1).
- When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 2-1.
- This year the Penguins are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Golden Griffins give up.
- The Golden Griffins' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Penguins have given up.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG%
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
- Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)
- Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)
- Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Akron
|W 53-52
|Beeghly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 69-32
|DeGol Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 55-47
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.