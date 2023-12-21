Youngstown State vs. Navy December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) play the Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Brandon Rush: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bryson Langdon: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Navy Players to Watch
Youngstown State vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|143rd
|76.6
|Points Scored
|64.1
|344th
|175th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|51st
|60th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|216th
|101st
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|126th
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.4
|327th
|181st
|13.3
|Assists
|11.1
|308th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|141st
