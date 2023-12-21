Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zachary Werenski a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (three shots).
- Werenski has picked up five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 1.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|23:32
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|29:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
