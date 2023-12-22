If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Adams County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Adams High School at Peebles High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Peebles, OH

Peebles, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

South Adams High School at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fort Recovery, OH

Fort Recovery, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynchburg-Clay at West Union High School