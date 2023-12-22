Adams County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Adams County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Adams High School at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Peebles, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Adams High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynchburg-Clay at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: West Union, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.