Alex DeBrincat will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Fancy a wager on DeBrincat in the Red Wings-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 18:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

DeBrincat has a goal in 10 games this season out of 32 games played, including multiple goals four times.

DeBrincat has a point in 18 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points six times.

DeBrincat has an assist in 13 of 32 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 4 28 Points 3 15 Goals 3 13 Assists 0

