Auglaize County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Auglaize County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minster at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wapakoneta High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Kenton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
