Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Belmont County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Belmont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Barnesville High School at Shenandoah High School