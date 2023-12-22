Bowling Green vs. Indiana December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Bowling Green vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Olivia Hill: 5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
