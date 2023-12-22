The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: BTN

Bowling Green vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 10 more points than the 58.7 the Hoosiers allow.

Bowling Green has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Indiana's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.

The Hoosiers record 9.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Falcons give up (71.2).

Indiana has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

This year the Hoosiers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons shoot 43.2% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

Amy Velasco: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Paige Kohler: 8.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 60.4 FG%

Morgan Sharps: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (20-for-40)

