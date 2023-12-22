If you live in Butler County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22

7:15 PM ET on December 22 Location: Bellbrook, OH

Bellbrook, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Xavier at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati