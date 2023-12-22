How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 117th.
- The 82.5 points per game the Bearcats put up are 13.8 more points than the Hatters allow (68.7).
- Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati scored 82.6 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|W 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
