The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 117th.
  • The 82.5 points per game the Bearcats put up are 13.8 more points than the Hatters allow (68.7).
  • Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati scored 82.6 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Bryant W 85-53 Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton L 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/19/2023 Merrimack W 65-49 Fifth Third Arena
12/22/2023 Stetson - Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Evansville - Fifth Third Arena
1/6/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center

