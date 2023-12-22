The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 117th.

The 82.5 points per game the Bearcats put up are 13.8 more points than the Hatters allow (68.7).

Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati scored 82.6 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule