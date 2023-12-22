Cincinnati vs. Stetson December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jizzle James: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 21.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 7.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|12th
|87.3
|Points Scored
|73.7
|207th
|55th
|65
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|143rd
|31st
|41.7
|Rebounds
|36.6
|197th
|26th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|179th
|29th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.2
|47th
|24th
|17.6
|Assists
|15.4
|74th
|11th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
