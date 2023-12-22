Columbiana County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Columbiana County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Liverpool High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Wheeling , WV
