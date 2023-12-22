If you reside in Cuyahoga County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22

2:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Maple Heights at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22

4:15 PM ET on December 22 Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH Conference: Lake Erie League

Lake Erie League How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland Heights High School at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH Conference: Lake Erie League

Lake Erie League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Independence High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Independence, OH

Independence, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuyahoga Heights High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Independence, OH

Independence, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brush High School at Garfield Heights High School