Cuyahoga County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Cuyahoga County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maple Heights at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland Heights High School at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Independence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Independence, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuyahoga Heights High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Independence, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brush High School at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
