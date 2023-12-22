Delaware County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Delaware County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
