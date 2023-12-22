Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Briggs at Granville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynoldsburg High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Newark, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Academy at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grove City High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gahanna Lincoln High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.