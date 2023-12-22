If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Greene County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Xenia at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22

7:15 PM ET on December 22 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School