Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Mason High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Mason, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Xavier at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Fairfield, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Hamilton, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Hill High School at Finneytown High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

