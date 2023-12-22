Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Xavier at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Hill High School at Finneytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati