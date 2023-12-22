Logan County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Logan County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benjamin Logan High School at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
