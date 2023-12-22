Mahoning County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Mahoning County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsway Christian School at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Struthers at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy For Urban Scholars High School at Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
