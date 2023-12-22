Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mercer County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawnee High School - Lima at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Adams High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.