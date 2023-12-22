Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mercer County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shawnee High School - Lima at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Coldwater, OH

Coldwater, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

South Adams High School at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fort Recovery, OH

Fort Recovery, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina Senior High School at Versailles High School