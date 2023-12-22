Friday's game features the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) clashing at Millett Hall (on December 22) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for Vermont, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Miami (OH) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-5.4)

Vermont (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Miami (OH) is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Vermont's 4-7-0 ATS record. The RedHawks have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 70.9 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball while allowing 72.1 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball) and have a -12 scoring differential overall.

Miami (OH) records 31.3 rebounds per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 36.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.4 boards per game.

Miami (OH) knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (5.6). It is shooting 39.1% from deep (15th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.8%.

The RedHawks' 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 245th in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 280th in college basketball.

Miami (OH) has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (273rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (141st in college basketball).

