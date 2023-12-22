How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- This season, the RedHawks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
- Miami (OH) is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 350th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 281st.
- The RedHawks score 6.7 more points per game (70.9) than the Catamounts give up (64.2).
- Miami (OH) is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better in home games this season, scoring 74.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the RedHawks have played better in home games this season, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 on the road.
- Miami (OH) is averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 5.7% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.5, 41.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 79-61
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.