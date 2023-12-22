The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

This season, the RedHawks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.

Miami (OH) is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 350th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 281st.

The RedHawks score 6.7 more points per game (70.9) than the Catamounts give up (64.2).

Miami (OH) is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better in home games this season, scoring 74.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the RedHawks have played better in home games this season, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 on the road.

Miami (OH) is averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 5.7% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.5, 41.3%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule