The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • This season, the RedHawks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
  • Miami (OH) is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 350th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 281st.
  • The RedHawks score 6.7 more points per game (70.9) than the Catamounts give up (64.2).
  • Miami (OH) is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better in home games this season, scoring 74.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the RedHawks have played better in home games this season, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 on the road.
  • Miami (OH) is averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 5.7% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.5, 41.3%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Ohio State L 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Davidson L 79-61 John M. Belk Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State L 92-82 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Vermont - Millett Hall
12/29/2023 Wilberforce - Millett Hall
1/2/2024 Western Michigan - Millett Hall

