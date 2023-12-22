Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Rasmussen stats and insights
- Rasmussen has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:15
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
