The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) take on the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 173rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 251st.
  • The Bobcats average 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors give up.
  • Ohio has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.1 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio put up 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).
  • Defensively the Bobcats were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 away from home.
  • Ohio averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Youngstown State L 78-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 Marshall L 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance W 108-28 Convocation Center Ohio
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo - Convocation Center Ohio

