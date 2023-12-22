The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) take on the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Bobcats are the 173rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 251st.

The Bobcats average 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors give up.

Ohio has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.1 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio put up 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).

Defensively the Bobcats were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 away from home.

Ohio averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

