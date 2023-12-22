How to Watch Ohio vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) take on the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 173rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 251st.
- The Bobcats average 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors give up.
- Ohio has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 64.1 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio put up 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.8).
- Defensively the Bobcats were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 away from home.
- Ohio averaged 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 78-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|L 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
