The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) take on the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-3.5) 138.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-4.5) 138.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Ohio has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Bobcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Austin Peay has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Governors games have hit the over just twice this season.

